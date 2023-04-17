PennDOT Encourages Organ Donation

HARRISBURG – PennDOT and the PA Department of Health joined forces to raise awareness about organ donation. Recognizing the national observance of Donate Life Month in April, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kurt Myers talked about the ways to become an organ donor. To add the organ donor designation to an existing driver’s license or identification card, visit The Driver and Vehicle Services website, and select the “Become an organ donor in 30 seconds” icon. Once the designation is added, individuals will receive a designation card that they must carry with them to affirm organ donor status until they renew or replace their driver’s license or ID card. There is no charge for adding the designation to your driver’s license or ID card. Vehicle owners can also support organ donation programs by donating $3 to the Gov. Robert P. Casey Memorial Organ & Tissue Donation Awareness Trust Fund at the time of application or renewal. Proceeds from the fund help educate and promote awareness of the organ donor program. Over 7,000 Pennsylvanians are currently awaiting organ transplants.

