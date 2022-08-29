PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers Closed For Labor Day Holiday

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, September 3, through Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; among other services. There are no additional fees for using online services. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.