PennDOT Accepting Transportation Project Proposals

HARRISBURG – PennDOT has announced that it is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through April 30. The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects, infrastructure, and services. During the period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation, and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs. Instructions on how to submit a project and information on the unsolicited proposal review process can be found at the website, P3.pa.gov. PennDOT holds an unsolicited proposal period in April and October each year.