Penn Street Bridge Would Be Named For Fallen Officer

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate has advanced Senate Bill 621 which designates the Penn Street Bridge in Reading, Berks County, as the Police Officer Scott A. Wertz Memorial Bridge. Wertz dedicated 20 years of his life to public service and law enforcement. A life-long Berks County resident, he graduated from Wilson High School in 1984. On August 6, 2006, Wertz died in the line of duty while responding with his partner to a call to assist his fellow officers who were attempting to break up a fight. The bill must pass the PA House before the naming is official. Bill sponsor, Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank said she expects the bill to pass the House without issue and believes it is a fitting tribute to Wertz.