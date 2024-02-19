Penn State’s Thon Hits Record For Pediatric Cancer Patients

STATE COLLEGE (AP) – Hundreds of Penn State students raised more than $16.9 million for pediatric cancer patients in the annual 46-hour Thon. The total was announced Sunday afternoon at the conclusion of the event. It topped last year’s total of just over $15 million. Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate. Officials say Thon has helped more than 4,800 families over more than five decades.