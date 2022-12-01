Penn State Proposes Merging Its Two Law Schools

UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State University President Neeli Bendapudi is recommending reuniting its two separately accredited law schools – Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park – into a single law school. The united school would be called Penn State Dickinson Law, have its primary location in Carlisle. With a competitive marketplace for legal education and nine law schools in PA, the University says its current two-law-school model is not the best approach. Concentrating its resources on a single school would allow the university to build a stronger law school. To launch the process to reunite, Bendapudi will convene and charge a panel to study and then recommend options consistent with the objectives of the unification. No changes in the current faculty and staff at both schools would be made until the panel makes its final recommendations at the end of the spring semester and after all final approvals have been attained.