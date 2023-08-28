Penn State To Provide Biosecurity Kits To 4-H Programs

UNIVERSITY PARK. — Amid the recent outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry, all Pennsylvania 4-H animal project members are urged to practice stringent biosecurity measures both at home and during fairs, shows and other events. To promote good biosecurity practices, the Department of Animal Science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences is sponsoring a biosecurity kit for each county 4-H program in the state. Each of Pennsylvania’s 67 county 4-H programs will receive a portable tote containing a biosecurity mat, disinfectant and disposable shoe covers for use at public 4-H animal events. The kit also will include instructions for proper mat use and maintenance, along with information about the Department of Animal Sciences’ undergraduate program, including clubs, activities and potential career opportunities for those with a degree in animal science.