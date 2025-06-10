Penalty Proposed for Altering Right To Know Records

HARRISBURG – Legislation making the intentional destruction or alteration of Right-to-Know records a third-degree felony was approved by the PA Senate. A third-degree felony in PA can result in up to 7 years of prison and a maximum $15,000 fine, according to bill sponsor, Potter County Sen. Cris Dush. The lawmaker said he found it deeply troubling that PA’s long-standing Right-To-Know law mentions no criminal offense for destroying or altering records subject to a Right-To-Know request. He cited the Luzerne County “Kids for Cash” scandal as a prime example of why Senate Bill 686 is absolutely necessary. The bill now goes to thew PA House.