Penalties For A York County Company

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Environmental Protection, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association have entered into a proposed Consent Decree with Hanover Foods Corporation to address over 600 violations of the federal Clean Water Act and its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit at its wastewater treatment facility. As part of the settlement, Hanover Foods would agree to pay a civil penalty of $1.1 million. If the Consent Decree is approved, Hanover Foods will be required to pay civil penalties, install new equipment, and take other measures to prevent future violations. DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley said such enforcement actions are proof of the value that positive collaborative efforts between state and federal agencies and citizen groups can have for the environment and for people. The settlement ensures their facility is up to standards and eliminating unlawful discharges into the Susquehanna River and ultimately the Chesapeake Bay.