PEMA Updates Flood Warning System

HARRISBURG – The PA Emergency Management Agency is updating and enhancing the PA Integrated Flood Warning and Observation System. The system provides real-time weather information and alerting tools to emergency managers, meteorologists, and the public. PEMA Director Randy Padfield says flooding is the top natural disaster in the state and enhancing detection and providing early warning are critical tools to prevent loss of life. The system enhancement will provide emergency managers and forecasters advanced notification for conditions that may lead to flooding or other natural hazards, giving the public extra time to take safe action. Thirty new weather stations will tie into Penn State’s recently installed weather network of 20 stations for a total of 50 high-quality weather sensors across 38 counties. This will provide a greater density of weather monitoring and a collaborative effort between partners to share critical weather data for enhanced public safety.