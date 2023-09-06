Pedestrian Victim Identified After York County Accident

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed on Carlisle Road at York Crossing Drive in West Manchester Township on Monday at about 9:15 p.m. The investigation revealed that a red Dodge Caravan operated by a 69-year-old Dillsburg area man was northbound on Carlisle Road when 58-year-old Martin Ragan of Harrisburg crossed in front of the van, was struck, and died at the scene. The van driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The death was ruled accidental. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.