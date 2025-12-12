Pedestrian Struck On Gettysburg Street

GETTYSBURG – Police in Gettysburg are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a car involved in a pedestrian hit and run. On December 11 around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of E. Broadway and Harrisburg Streets. A female subject was struck while crossing Harrisburg Street in the crosswalk by a blue sedan, possibly a Ford Focus or Fiesta, which immediately fled the scene heading north on Harrisburg Street. Surveillance pictures have been released and can be seen below. Police are asking for the community’s help to identify the vehicle and driver involved. If you saw anything, have exterior cameras in the area, or have any information that may assist in the investigation, contact Gettysburg Police at 717-334-8101.