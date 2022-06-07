Pedestrian Struck In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A pedestrian accident in Lancaster County is under investigation. Officers responded last night at 10:41 p.m. to the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 31-year-old Kyle Carter of Ephrata walked out of the parking lot of Motel 6 into the path of a vehicle traveling in the right westbound lane. Carter was struck by a black 2006 Volkswagen operated by 25-year-old Lareese Howze of Harrisburg. Carter sustained a severe injury to his left leg and was rushed to Lancaster General Hospital. Howze was later arrested for suspicion of DUI. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.