Pedestrian Struck In Harrisburg Hit & Run

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are investigating a hit and run pedestrian accident that happened yesterday around 8:15 p.m. in the area of South Cameron and Paxton Streets. Upon arrival, officers were advised that a pedestrian, an adult male, had entered into the roadway attempting to help with a broke down vehicle. A vehicle passing through the intersection struck the pedestrian and continued without stopping. The struck pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.