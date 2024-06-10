Pedestrian Struck In Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A pedestrian hit and run accident is under investigation in Dauphin County. On Sunday May 26, Lower Paxton Township Police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Arlington Avenue. Upon arrival, units located the pedestrian victim and rendered aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital for care after sustaining non-life threatening injuries. Witnesses on scene describe the striking vehicle as a white or light green four door SUV. The suspect vehicle may be missing an antenna and part of the passenger side mirror. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Lower Paxton Township Police Officer Leggore at 717-657-5656.