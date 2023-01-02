Pedestrian Hit & Run In Lancaster County

LITITZ – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that occurred December 29 around 7:30 p.m. on North Cedar Street near the intersection of East Market Street in Lititz. A pedestrian reported they were crossing the roadway when they were struck by a north-bound vehicle. The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries and received hospital-based care. The pedestrian reported the vehicle left the scene after the collision. There is no vehicle description available, but it may have sustained damage to the front of the vehicle or on the hood. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or by emailing Tips@LititzPD.org.