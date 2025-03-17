Pedestrian Accident Claims Life

YORK COUNTY – The York County Coroner’s Office says a Friday pedestrian accident has claimed the life of a Gettysburg man. Authorities responded Friday afternoon around 12:05 p.m. to a call of a man struck by an SUV as he was walking south on West Street in Gettysburg. The pedestrian, identified as 83-year-old John Peterson, was initially taken to Gettysburg Hospital, but eventually transferred to York Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He died of his injuries on Sunday. An autopsy has been scheduled for today at Lehigh Valley Hospital.