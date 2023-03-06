Paying Up For Recent Derailment

HARRISBURG (AP) – Norfolk Southern has pledged $5 million to cover the cost of the response and recovery in PA after last month’s derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals just across the border in Ohio. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office said it will reimburse fire departments for equipment that was contaminated or damaged in the response and $1 million to Beaver and Lawrence Counties to help business owners and residents whose livelihoods were damaged. Another nearly $1.4 million will go to state agencies that responded, including for setting up a health clinic for residents. Shapiro said he will push Norfolk Southern to cover any additional costs that accumulate.