Paying Tribute To PA’s Women Veterans

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks and Montgomery Counties will hold a press conference at the state Capitol in Harrisburg next Monday to pay tribute to women veterans. The event will pay tribute to the heroic women of the Commonwealth who, after their time in the military, continued their commitment to serve in our state’s legislature and administration. Profiles of these women will be on display in the East Wing of the Capitol from Monday, June 5 through Monday, June 12, when Women Veterans Day is celebrated. This is the first time the state will mark this important day since Act 129 of 2022 was signed into law.