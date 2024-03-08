Paying Tribute To PA Women Veterans

HARRISBURG – Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks & Montgomery Counties is inviting PA women who served in the Armed Forces to take part in a state Capitol ceremony celebrating their service. The ceremony will be held at noon on Monday, June 10, 2024. Female veterans and family members are invited. The event will include an exhibit featuring photos and biographies of women who served. Pennycuick, who is a U.S. Army veteran, sponsored legislation observing Women Veterans Day in PA each year. The first Women Veterans Day Capitol exhibit was displayed in 2023. While women have served in the American military since before the U.S. was established as a nation, it was not until 1948 that women were recognized as military members or veterans. By 2040, it is estimated that women will make up 17% of the total veteran population. Women veterans can register and upload material by clicking on Sen. Pennycuick’s photo below. The deadline for all entries and RSVP information is April 5.