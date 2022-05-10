Paying Tribute To Fallen Officers In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf joined the Fraternal Order of Police for a service in memorial of PA’s fallen heroes who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice. Wolf said, “PA’s law enforcement officers are steadfast public servants who put their lives on the line day after day to protect their neighbors, community members, and fellow Pennsylvanians. We stand in memorial for our fallen officers. We recognize their heroism, bravery, and selflessness that we all rely on.” The 27th annual observance was held at the State Museum of PA in Harrisburg with members of law enforcement, families, and local elected officials in attendance.