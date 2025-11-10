Paying Tribute To A PA Senate Leader

HARRISBURG – Former PA Senate Majority Leader David “Chip” Brightbill died last week at the age of 83. Brightbill served in the PA Senate from 1982 to 2006. Senate leaders called him a skilled legislator who will be remembered for his creative approach to solving problems, his ability to negotiate difficult, complex issues and his encyclopedic knowledge of the legislative process. During his time in office, the 48th Senatorial District included all of Lebanon County. He also represented portions of Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lancaster, and Lehigh Counties. Prior to being elected to the Senate, he served as Lebanon County District Attorney from 1977 to 1981.