Paying Tribute To a Fallen Officer

RED LION (AP) – Police vehicles from across PA and beyond were arriving at a York County church today for the funeral of a PA police officer who was shot and killed while coming to the rescue of medical personnel and patients during an attack on a hospital intensive care unit last weekend. The flag-draped casket of West York Officer Andrew Duarte was escorted into the Living Word Community Church in Red Lion, shortly before 11 a.m., accompanied by bagpipes. Duarte, 30, was killed while responding to a man with a gun who took hostages inside UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. The attacker, 49-year-old Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, also was killed and several others were wounded. The 1 p.m. service is closed to the public but was livestreamed by the church. Hundreds of uniformed officers lined the roadway into the church, and a large flag was draped between two fire department ladder trucks. Born in Oakland, California, Duarte had served on the West York Police force since 2022. Before that, he spent five years with the Denver Police Department in Colorado, and served as a seasonal officer with the Ocean City Police Department in Maryland. Survivors include his parents and his girlfriend.