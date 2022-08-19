Paying It Forward With Operation Christmas Child

LANCASTER – Many area individuals, families, and churches have been a part of the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, which helps millions of children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes. Alex Nsengimana received a shoebox when he was a boy in a Rwandan orphange after family members were killed during genocide in that nation. He remembers it as an expression of hope and love that he desperately needed. Alex now serves with Operation Christmas Child paying forward the hope and love he received through a shoebox gift. He even returned to the same orphanage in Rwanda as an adult to distribute shoeboxes with children there. Alex will be speaking at two Lancaster County churches this Sunday, August 21 at 10 a.m. at Washington Avenue Bible Church, 149 Washington Avenue in Ephrata and at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church of New Holland at 149 W. Conestoga Street. This year, area volunteers hope to collect more than 25,000 shoeboxes packed with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys along with the Gospel message given with each box. You can learn more about packing shoeboxes that will collected the week of November 14, 2022 by clicking on the Operation Christmas Child banner below.