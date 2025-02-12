Pay Pal Scam Alert

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being warned to be on the lookout for a cyber scam that involves a scammer sending “invoices” through PayPal. As part of the ruse, the scammers use PayPal to send requests for payment to a target’s email inbox, sometimes repeatedly, making the matter appear urgent. The messages attached to the requests often contain a toll-free number and a directive to call the number which goes to the scammer, who will try to obtain personal information. Consumers are advised to take two steps: First, check the email address. If the email is not from service@paypal.com, ignore it. Second, check the request. Even if the invoice appears to be coming from a legitimate address, if you do not recognize the payment being requested, it is always safest to ignore it. If you receive a concerning invoice from PayPal, contact PayPal customer service at PayPal.com. Consumers may also file a complaint with the PA Attorney General’s Office – Bureau of Consumer Protection or call their toll-free HelpLine at 800-441-2555.