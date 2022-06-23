Pay Hike Proposed For PA National Guard

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committee unanimously passed legislation impacting the pay of PA National Guard personnel. Senate Bill 1286 would increase the minimum daily special state duty and state active duty pay rate from the current $100 per day to $180 per day. Guard personnel are entitled to “special state duty” or “state active duty” pay whenever they are ordered on active duty for service by the Governor for in-state community events, activities, missions or disasters and emergencies. The last time the legislature enacted an increase to the minimum state active-duty pay was in 2016, when it was increased from $75 to $100. The bill now moves to the full state Senate.