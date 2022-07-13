Pay Hike Coming For PA National Guard

HARRISBURG – Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Katie Muth of Berks, Chester, & Montgomery Counties which would increase the minimum daily pay for members of the PA National Guard was signed into law. The language of Senate Bill 1286 was included as part of the larger Fiscal Code bill – House Bill 1421– which was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf as Act 54 of 2022. The bill increases the minimum daily special state duty and state active duty pay rate for members of the National Guard from $100 per day to $180 per day. PA National Guard personnel are entitled to “special state duty” or “state active duty” pay whenever they are ordered on active duty for service by the Governor for in-state community events, activities, missions or disasters, and emergencies. The minimum pay for National Guard members was last increased in 2016.