Pausing Evictions During Bad Weather

HARRISBURG – The PA House Housing and Community Development Committee approved legislation that would pause evictions scheduled to take effect during times of unsafe weather. House Bill 2023 would require a judge to halt the execution of an eviction order on a day-to-day basis when below-freezing temperatures, winter storm or blizzard warnings, excessive heat warnings, and hurricane or tropical storm warnings are in effect. The eviction order execution would resume within a defined period after the weather emergency ends. The goal of the bill is not to prevent landlords from evicting non-paying tenants altogether, but to protect people who may have nowhere to go during extreme weather.