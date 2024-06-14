Pastors Rally For School Choice In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – The subject of school choice came to the state Capitol in Harrisburg as Black Pastors United For Education, sent an open letter to Gov. Shapiro and legislative leaders for educational options for PA children and their families. They called to fully fund public schools, enact LifeLine Scholarships for students in low performing schools, and oppose any cuts to public cyber charter schools. The letter urges the governor and lawmakers “to make education a non-partisan issue, boldly dismiss the politics that prevent progress, and comprehensively fund and secure educational freedom and opportunity.” They also encouraged both the PA House and Senate to support the effort, advocate for children, and do what is right. You can read their letter by clicking on the photo below.