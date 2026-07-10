PASSHE School Tuition Rates Announced

HARRISBURG – The Board of Governors of the PA State System of Higher Education or PASSHE set the 2026-27 in-state undergraduate tuition rates for PASSHE universities and committed to roll back the rate if the state provides sufficient funding as part of the state budget currently being negotiated. Setting tuition now provides clarity for students before the academic year begins next month. PASSHE universities – the state universities of PA – remain the most affordable four-year college option in the Commonwealth. For 2026-27, in-state undergraduate tuition will increase by $172 per semester. The new tuition rate will be $4,169 per semester or $8,338 for a full academic year. The Board sets in-state undergraduate tuition rates. Each university sets graduate and out-of-state undergraduate tuition rates, along with student room, board, and mandatory fees.