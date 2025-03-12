PA’s U.S. Senators Tackle Fentanyl Problem

WASHINGTON, DC – Bipartisan legislation to tackle the scourge of fentanyl coming in our country has been proposed by PA U.S. Senators Dave McCormick and John Fetterman. The U.S. is experiencing a crisis driven by criminal cartels who push fentanyl into our communities, killing thousands of Americans. The measure would improve federal coordination to go after trafficking organizations, respond to China’s central role in producing fentanyl precursors and laundering drug money, and save lives. McCormick said fentanyl killed nearly 4,000 Pennsylvanians last year and over 200 Americans each day. The legislation establishes a Joint Task Force to Counter Illicit Synthetic Narcotics, which will be composed of representatives from the Departments of Justice, Treasury, Homeland Security, State, Commerce, Defense, and any other agency deemed appropriate. Together the agencies can conduct joint operations, disrupt trafficking networks, enforce sanctions, and address the central role of China in the opioid crisis. Sen. Fetterman said he will work with anyone to get this poison off our streets, and this task force is a step in that direction.