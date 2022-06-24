PA’s U.S. Senators React To Roe Decision

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s two U.S. senators reacted to the high court ruling. Republican Pat Toomey said the ruling “ restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.” Democrat Bob Casey commented, “Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk.”