PA’s U.S. Senators React To Roe Decision

by | Jun 24, 2022 | Uncategorized | 0 comments

WASHINGTON, DC – PA’s two U.S. senators reacted to the high court ruling. Republican Pat Toomey said the ruling “ restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.” Democrat Bob Casey commented, “Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk.”

SEN. BOB CASEY

SEN. PAT TOOMEY