PA’s Two Senators Introduce Rail Safety Measure

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have joined a group of lawmakers to introduce the bipartisan Railway Safety Act of 2023 to prevent future train disasters like the derailment that devastated East Palestine, Ohio. The bill takes key steps to improve rail safety protocols, such as enhancing safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials, establishing requirements for wayside defect detectors, creating a permanent requirement for railroads to operate with at least two-person crews, increasing fines for wrongdoing committed by rail carriers, and more. Casey and Fetterman have advocated for resources for PA and Ohio residents affected by the derailment and are working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the cleanup and to help the community recover.