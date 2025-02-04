PA’s Save Women’s Sports Act Introduced

HARRISBURG – A group of female Republican state senators introduced Senate Bill 9, the Save Women’s Sports Act, barring men from competing in women’s sports and ensuring that women’s athletics are protected. By maintaining separate, sex-specific teams, the bill protects athletic opportunities for women while upholding the intent of Title IX, which was established to eliminate discrimination and ensure equal access to sports for female athletes. One of the bill’s sponsors, York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill said women have fought too hard for a fair playing field to see that progress erased. Sports build character, create opportunities, and shape futures. We must act now to protect these opportunities and ensure fairness for the next generation. The legislation is currently in the Senate Education Committee.