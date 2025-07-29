PA’s New Sunday Hunting Dates Set

HARRISBURG –The PA Game Commission announced new Sunday hunting days for 2025. Beginning Sept. 14 and through the second Sunday in firearms deer season Dec. 7, all Sundays that fall within established hunting seasons will be included as part of those seasons and open to hunting. Migratory game bird seasons are the lone exception. In addition to the new Sunday hunting dates, the previously approved Sundays for foxes, coyotes, and crows remain in place for the 2025-26 seasons. The Sundays to be added to the 2025-26 seasons follow the passage of House Bill 1431, which was signed into law July 9. The new law repeals PA’s prohibition on Sunday hunting, allowing the Game Commission to fully regulate Sunday hunting.