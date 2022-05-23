PA’s Lt. Governor Out Of The Hospital

LANCASTER – PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been released from Lancaster General Hospital after a stay of over a week following a stroke. The Democrat nominee in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest said in a statement that he was headed home to Braddock. The 52-year-old Fetterman had been hospitalized since May 13. He added he is “feeling great,” but plans to “continue to rest and recover.” Fetterman won the Democrat nomination while in the hospital and will face either heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz or former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.