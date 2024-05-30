PA’s Lt. Gov. And Acting DEP Secretary Highlight Potential Of Solar Power

GEORGETOWN – Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Jessica Shirley touted the potential economic and environmental benefits of building solar facilities on abandoned mine lands in Pennsylvania at a news conference at a newly operational solar farm in Beaver County. The new solar site, owned by Four Twelve Renewables, will partner with the Dollar Energy Fund to ensure proceeds from the site go towards helping to lower utility bills in low-income communities. Dollar Energy Fund helps to lower utility costs by providing grants to those who have nowhere else to turn because they are not eligible for government assistance, providing direct assistance to prevent termination and to restore service, and partnering with community-based agencies to provide additional resources that may benefit low-income households.

