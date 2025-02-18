PA’s Junior U.S. Senator Helps In Avian Flu Battle

LANCASTER – PA U.S. Sen. David McCormick recently visited a Lancaster County farm to meet with local poultry farmers, industry allies, and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding in response to the worsening avian influenza outbreak. McCormick said the virus not only threatens our state’s agriculture economy and the cost of groceries, but it also threatens these farmers’ livelihoods. McCormick added his top priority is ensuring PA poultry farmers have the resources to combat the spread of the avian flu, protect PA flocks, and make groceries affordable. Agriculture is PA’s number one industry, contributing $132.5 billion to the state’s economy per year. As of 2022, poultry surpassed dairy as the state’s number one agriculture sector by revenue, accounting for $2.6 billion annually.