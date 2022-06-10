PA’s Ice Cream Trail Ready For The Heat

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians can beat the heat this summer and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. State officials visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail. Launched in 2018, the ice cream trail is a partnership between the PA Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred® program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The trail offers a delicious way to support PA‘s more than 5,200 dairy farm families. June is also National Dairy Month. Trail-goers can plan their adventure and learn about participating creameries virtually at visitpa.com/scooped.