PA’s Elk Cam Up & Running

HARRISBURG – With the September peak of PA’s elk rut right around the corner, persons can get a jump start on viewing some of those bugling bulls through the PA Game Commission’s Elk Cam, which is now operational. The cam is located in the heart of PA’s elk range, an area totaling over 220,000 acres including State Game Lands 311 and Elk State Forest. Viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer, and other wildlife, as well. In the coming weeks, elk will ramp up activity with bulls becoming more vocal and competing with one another for available cows. The live-stream is provided by HDOnTap and made possible with the help of the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission. You can go to the Elk Cam by clicking on the banner below. The Elk Cam is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.