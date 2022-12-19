PA’s Broadband Development Authority Urges Checking The Map

CHESTER COUNTY – PA Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson visited the Kennett Square in Chester County to hold a listening session and remind Pennsylvanians of the crucial role they have in ensuring their information is correct in the new Federal Communications Commission’s broadband access map. The Authority provided detailed information on reviewing the map and submitting individual and bulk challenges to ensure the map is as accurate as possible. The map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. PA’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate. You can access the broadband access map by clicking on the banner below.