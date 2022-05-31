Parolee Convicted Of Possessing Cocaine With Intent To Deliver

LANCASTER – A man was recently convicted in Lancaster County Court of possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver, while he was on state parole, after a two-day trial. Ian Stewart, 26 of the 300 block of Valley Road, was found guilty by a jury on May 17 of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The jury deliberated for about 20 minutes. On September 11, 2020, around 11:12 a.m., members of the Pennsylvania Department of Probation and Parole searched Stewart’s residence and located approximately 52 grams of cocaine, a digital scale containing cocaine residue, packaging materials and $2,485. This was reported to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. The defendant had been on parole following a prison sentence for fighting with officers and possessing 780 Xanax tablets and other drug paraphernalia in 2016. Stewart is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.