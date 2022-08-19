Parking Help Proposal For Veterans/Individuals With Disabilities

HARRISBURG – Philadelphia County Rep. Jared Solomon will introduce legislation that would alleviate parking issues for veterans and people with disabilities. His proposal will ensure that individuals and veterans with disabilities have guaranteed parking close to their home, which improves their quality of life – especially in cities where parking is difficult. Currently, state law does not require municipalities to reserve parking spots near their home for people with placards and registration plates that designate a disability. Solomon’s legislation would require municipalities to do so upon request from a person with a disability.