Park Ranger Impersonator Going To Court

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County man charged with impersonating a park ranger will have his case proceed to county court after waiving his preliminary hearing. 26-year-old Zachary Bernhardt of West Lampeter Township is accused of pretending to be a park ranger and threatening to impose fines on two women at a park in the first block of Exhibit Farm Road in West Lampeter Township the afternoon of July 23. One victim told police Bernhardt had approached her, claiming he was a park ranger and that he was enforcing a new law requiring dogs to be on leashes under penalty of a citation and $300 fine. When the victim asked for Bernhardt’s badge number he provided her with a random sequence of numbers. A second victim told police Bernhardt approached her at the same park and said she owed him $300 for her dog being off its leash, claiming he was a park ranger, officer, and member of ICE. Both victims reported Bernhardt to an actual park ranger, who contacted police. The victims also provided photographs of Bernhardt, which park rangers used to identify him. Bernhardt is currently free on $10,000 bail. As part of his bail, Bernhardt is banned from the park where the incident took place and must have no contact with either victim.