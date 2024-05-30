Park City Mall Shooter Sentenced Up To 32 Years in Prison

LANCASTER – On May 28, a Lancaster city man was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison after he pled guilty in February to shooting three people at Park City Mall and causing a fourth victim serious injuries after she was trampled in the ensuing chaos on the afternoon of Oct. 17, 2021. Jeremiahs Sanchez, now 19, of the first block of Locust Street, entered an open guilty plea on four charges of aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and 52 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Sanchez was walking inside the Park City mall on that afternoon, in possession of a loaded firearm that was subsequently reported stolen. He qualified as a person not to possess a firearm due to previous juvenile adjudications. Sanchez was approached by two men inside the mall and a physical altercation between the three males ensued. Sanchez fired one shot that struck one of the men in the leg and another that struck a 30-year-old uninvolved woman in the arm.