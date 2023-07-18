Parents Located After Child Runs Carlisle Streets

CARLISLE – Cumberland County authorities say a 2-3 year-old child was running in the streets of Carlisle around 12:28 a.m. today. The small boy was running in the area of Hanover and North Streets and citizens were trying to catch him. He was initially brought to the Carlisle Police Department and the parents were not located. Cumberland County Children and Youth were called and took custody of the child. Around 8:30 this morning, police located the parents of the little boy. They are working with them and Cumberland County Children and Youth Services to reunite the family.