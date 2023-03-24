Parents Charged In Murder Of Infant Son

HARRISBURG – The parents of a 4-week-old infant are facing murder charges. Police arrested 25-year-old Breanna Witten and 26-year-old Corey Robbins in connection with the death of their son. Police responded to Holy Spirit Hospital on November 5, 2018 after the child was brought to the hospital by his parents. During the investigation, the parents had changed their account as to what happened to the child. An autopsy determined the child had some bruising and the death was ruled a homicide. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.