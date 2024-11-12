Panhandling/Drug Use Crackdown In Lancaster

LANCASTER – In response to issues of panhandling and drug use in the downtown Lancaster, city police there recently conducted a coordinated operation with Lancaster County sheriffs. The effort led to the arrest of five individuals on various criminal charges, including disorderly conduct, possession of K2, public drunkenness, harassment, and other related offenses. Additionally, 14 individuals were arrested on outstanding summary warrants, with a total of 88 warrants served. Lancaster Police say maintaining the safety and health of our public spaces is vital to ensuring everyone can enjoy and access the downtown investment district without concern. Efforts like this aim to address criminal behavior while supporting a safe environment where all Lancaster City residents, visitors, and businesses can thrive.