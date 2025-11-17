Panel Ponders Panic Buttons For PA Classrooms

HARRISBURG – The PA House Communications & Technology Committee held a hearing today at the state Capitol on legislation that would require schools to consider implementing silent panic alarm buttons in classrooms during the annual review of their safety and security practices. Under House Bill 634, the alarms would be linked directly with law enforcement responders and signal a life-threatening emergency. Alarms in classrooms would create faster response times during emergency situations and therefore save lives. Bill supporters say the measure would be another step towards ensuring our schools have the resources needed to maximize the safety of all people. If the legislation passes, the Keystone State would join states such as Florida, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Texas, which have enacted similar measures.