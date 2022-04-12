Panel Hears Concerns Over PA Marijuana Legalization

HARRISBURG – A hearing was held before the PA Senate Aging and Youth Committee on the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and how it would impact children and youth. Several of today’s panelists were previously denied by the PA Senate Law and Justice Committee from having the opportunity to testify in one of their three hearings on marijuana legalization held earlier this year. Retired PA Superior Court Judge Cheryl Allen said legalization will bring greater access to young people and drugs in schools. The Executive Director of the PA Chiefs of Police Association, Scott Bohn said currently there is no test for testing impairment from marijuana. He added that the cost for testing and for training for testing would be very expensive for the state should marijuana be legalized.